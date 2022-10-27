The 16-0 Washington Academy volleyball team from East Machias will be looking for its third state Class C state championship in four years when it squares off against Washington County rival Narraguagus High School from Harrington, 14-2, on Saturday.

The Class C game is at 1 p.m. at Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, while the Class A and B state title games will be Friday night at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

The Class A game will pit top seed Biddeford, 16-0, against No. 3 Gorham, 14-2, at 6 p.m., followed by the B final between 15-1 Yarmouth, the top seed, and No. 2 Gardiner, 16-0, at 8:30 p.m.

Washington Academy beat George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill in three sets in last year’s state final and also won in 2018.

Washington Academy won Class B state titles in 2010, ’12 and ’15 before losing to Calais in the Class B state title game in 2016 and in the first Class C state championship game in ’17.

There was only one class, Class A, for volleyball until 2010, when the Maine Principals’ Association added Class B. The MPA added Class C in 2017.

Washington Academy has dropped only two sets all season, one to Class B Mount Desert Island and another to Machias.

Narraguagus and Washington Academy met once this season with Washington Academy posting a 3-0 win on Oct. 4 (25-18, 25-14, 25-17).

Narraguagus is making its first state final appearance since it lost to Woodland in 2000. It had also played in the 1997 final, losing to Jonesport-Beals.

Biddeford last won a state title in 2010. It lost to Scarborough 3-2 in last year’s final and also lost in the 2012 final to Greely of Cumberland Center.

Gorham has played in one previous state final, losing to Falmouth in straight sets in 2018.

Biddeford only dropped one set all season long, to defending state champ Scarborough.

Biddeford beat Gorham in straight sets on Sept. 13.

Yarmouth is seeking its fourth straight Class B crown and seventh overall, with its only loss of the season coming against Scarborough.

Gardiner is making its first appearance in a state final and dropped only four sets all season, with two coming in the season-opening win over Messalonskee of Oakland.