Inflation is being caused at least in part by corporations raising prices, increasing profits at a time when the high cost of gas and food is hurting ordinary folks. I’m voting for Nicole Grohoski for Maine Senate because she has a record of holding corporations accountable.

As a state representative in 2021 Grohoski co-sponsored and helped pass a producer responsibility bill requiring the producers of packaged goods to contribute to a fund that pays the cost of recycling them, a cost previously borne by municipalities and paid for by Maine taxpayers. The bill is a win for the environment because it encourages producers of goods to use less packaging. It also forces corporations making record profits as inflation rises to help struggling Mainers.

Parts of Canada and the European Union have been using this strategy for several years, but Maine was the first state in the U.S. to enact such a law. Once the law goes into effect, it could help reduce property taxes because taxpayers will no longer be responsible for covering the high cost of recycling packaging waste. The Maine bill will exempt some small businesses that might otherwise be adversely affected.

Grohoski has our interests at heart. She works incredibly hard, goes the extra mile, and reaches across the aisle to get things done. She was born in and lives in Ellsworth, where she works as a map maker in addition to serving on the Legislature. Vote for Grohoski on Nov. 8.

Josephine Ireland

Blue Hill

