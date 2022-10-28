ORONO — The University of Maine will celebrate Veterans Week Nov. 7–11 with several events leading up to the holiday, organized by the office of Veterans Education and Transition Services in the Division of Student Life.

The weeklong celebration commences with a flag raising ceremony to honor the veteran community at noon Nov. 7 in front of Fogler Library, followed by a student veteran barbecue at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Memorial Plaza.

Nov. 9, author, former Green Beret and UMaine alum Ryan Stovall will read excerpts from and sign copies of his book “Black Snowflakes Smothering a Torch: How to Talk to Your Veteran — a Primer” from 10–11:30 a.m. in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union. Nov. 10, the VETS Center will offer student veterans lunch vouchers at 11 a.m.

Prior to Veterans Week, UMaine Army ROTC will face off against Navy ROTC in their annual flag football game at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Alfond Stadium.

UMaine Athletics is offering active duty military members and veterans, and their family members, complimentary tickets to multiple games as part of its Military Appreciation Series. The first happened Sept. 10, in which the UMaine football team faced off against Colgate University. The next game in the Military Appreciation Series will be Dec. 11, during which the women’s basketball team will play against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The UMaine hockey team also will play in a Military Appreciation game in spring 2023.



For more information, contact Tony Llerena at tony.llerena@maine.edu.