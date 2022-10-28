Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In this final week of campaigning before the Nov. 8, election I wanted to take a moment to thank all the voters in District 38 (Unity, Thorndike, Knox, Brooks, Waldo, Jackson, Monroe, Swanville and western Frankfort) for taking the time to chat with me at various events and at their own doors during this election season. It has been an honor to speak with each and every one of them whether we agreed or disagreed.

As I have been saying to folks, “You can’t represent people you haven’t met.” I have been out meeting the voters in the nine towns of my district since July for exactly that reason. I hope they give me the opportunity to represent them in Augusta, knowing that I have listened to them all and will take that information with me as I go to the Legislature.

Remember to vote!

Heather “Betsy” Garrold

Candidate

House District 38

Knox

