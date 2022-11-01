Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A thought regarding the upcoming election and the choices before us. In the simplest and most basic terms there are only two options before us.

We can vote for candidates who have stated and believe in democracy or who accept and promote violence as a solution to resolve disputes. All other considerations are irreverent considering where we are today and where we wish to be in our future.

Fred Briehl

Penobscot

