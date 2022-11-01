Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Waldo County is fortunate to have Chip Curry as our incumbent senator and I strongly endorse him for re-election. Over the past 25 years, I have had the pleasure of working with Curry in many areas, but mostly in our shared passion for positive youth development and supporting youth prevention-based programs.

In all our work together, he exemplifies the ideal of our nations’ founders for an engaged citizenry. In his work, he is knowledgeable and skilled. In character, wise and empathetic. In action, involved and committed to his community. For example, in April of this year, we brought a group of 7th grade students to visit the State House. Curry and his staff made all the arrangements. They gave the youth an inside tour of the State House and a front-row seat on the legislative actions of the day. Curry visited with our kids on the grand balcony of the State House for 30 minutes, answering their questions and explaining how the work of the Legislature was relevant to them and where they live.

The kids left feeling they have a friend in Chip Curry. More than that, I can say that Waldo County has a friend in Chip Curry. Let’s keep him in for another term.

Ray Estabrook

Belfast

