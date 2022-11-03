A man was arrested after reportedly leading police on a 58-mile high-speed chase on Wednesday. During the chase, two people jumped out of the vehicle and told police they were being held against their will.

The chase began after police attempted to pull over 34-year-old Brandin Bouchard of Presque Isle while he was traveling on Interstate 95 in Medway around 4 a.m., according to the East Millinocket Police Department. When police attempted to make contact with Bouchard — who was out on bail and whose license had been revoked — he drove off.

Bouchard drove erratically, hitting speeds over 100 mph as police followed him, officials said.

About 10 miles into the chase, Bouchard slowed down and two people jumped from the moving vehicle, according to the East Millinocket police.

The two people who jumped from the car told police they were being held hostage by Bouchard.

Bouchard continued to drive, with police following. He reportedly got off the interstate and began driving erratically on Route 158 in Sherman.

The chase continued through Silver Ridge, Macwahoc Plantation, Molunkus, Mattawamkeag, Winn, and into Lincoln where spike strips were set up.

However, police say Bouchard went into the other lane to avoid the spikes.

Bouchard eventually drove through someone’s yard and crashed into a ditch near railroad tracks behind the home, according to officials. The chase spanned approximately 58 miles.

Bouchard then got out of the car and ran away, but was taken into custody without incident shortly after attempting to run off.

When Bouchard was taken into custody, police reportedly recovered suspected methamphetamine from him. Various amounts of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, suboxone, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia were recovered from Bouchard’s car, officials said.

Bouchard was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail where he was charged with eluding an officer, kidnapping, operating after habitual offender revocation, unlawful possession of schedule drugs, criminal restraint, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and violation of bail.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 35-year-old Marianne Paul of Connor, received a summons for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

No one was hurt during the chase, officials said.