With great pride, the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness announces Jennifer Thompson as our new executive director. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in fundraising, leadership, and strategic planning. She has demonstrated proficiency in business growth and development and building dynamic organizational culture. Since April of 2021, Thompson has served as president of Health Equity Alliance, working collaboratively with the board of directors to help navigate transition and financial stabilization. She began her new position on Nov. 1.

During the pandemic, NAMI Maine has stabilized and increased programs we offer, reorganized much of the internal structure of NAMI Maine and conducted two exhaustive executive director searches. The search committee and the board of directors unanimously believe Thompson is a great fit and will take the organization to a new level to better support, advocate and educate on behalf of the 1 in 4 Mainers affected by mental health issues.

“I am humbled and honored to join NAMI-Maine as their next executive director. The organization meets such an important and growing need in Maine now more than ever. Over the next year, we will complete a strategic plan that will enable us to be progressive and responsive to the needs of the communities we serve. I joined this organization because I was so impressed with their mission of support, education, and advocacy as well as the talented staff and dedicated board of directors,” said Thompson.

“Jenn is an excellent fit for NAMI Maine. She brings a depth of knowledge and talent to challenge and support our staff, generate new funding sources, and guide us to a new and exciting future, “ said Board Chairperson Mike Pooler. “The Board would like to thank our tremendously dedicated staff, volunteers, affiliates, donors, and partners for their unwavering patience and dedication to NAMI’s mission. The board would also like to thank Linda Schreiber, interim executive director, for her leadership, caring dedication, and professionalism over the past 18 months.”

As the largest grassroots mental health organization delivering advocacy, education, and support in the state, NAMI Maine is dedicated to building better lives for everyone impacted by behavioral health concerns. Incorporated in 1984, The Maine Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness engages with leaders and community partners at all levels to improve the state’s mental health system through collaboration and education. Learn more at www.namimaine.org.