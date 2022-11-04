The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is making more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer permits available for purchase next week.

Monday morning hunters will be able to purchase permits for Wildlife Management Districts 22, 24, 25, and 29. The department will be using the same online system as it used when it first made antlerless deer permits available on Oct. 11.

This is part of Maine’s new antlerless deer permit system. All hunters are eligible to buy a permit online on a first-come, first-served basis, including those who received a permit through the lottery or already purchased one. Hunters don’t need to fill a tag before purchasing another permit.

Starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 7, hunters who visit IF&W’s website will be put in a waiting room. At 9 a.m., everyone in the waiting room and on the site will be given a random number and entered into a queue to purchase a permit. Anyone arriving after 9 a.m. will be placed at the end of the line.

Permits cost $12, plus a $2 agent fee. Proceeds from the permit will help fund the acquisition and management of deer wintering areas, primarily in northern Maine, according to the department.

Antlerless Deer Permits Available

Wildlife Management District Available Permits 22 1300 24 4400 25 6300 29 760 As of Nov. 1, these WMDs have antlerless deer permits available for purchase.