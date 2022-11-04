Matthew Marston, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCOP, vice president of Pharmacy for Northern Light Health, was recently awarded the Marco Gasbarrone Award from the Maine Society of Health System Pharmacists.

In receiving the award, Marston was recognized as a tireless advocate for the pharmacy profession. Of special note, Marston was instrumental in Northern Light Health standing up a large-scale statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort beginning in 2020 and has worked to align pandemic response with the CDC and statewide health systems.

His other noteworthy achievements include serving as a liaison to the Board of Pharmacy to assist with complex initiatives such as modifying expiration dates for the repackaging of radiopharmaceuticals and championing many clinical and cost-saving efforts across Northern Light Health.

“Matt Marston is the epitome of everything this award represents. He is a true role model to our younger rising pharmacists, and he understands that when it comes to advancing the profession of pharmacy, there is strength in numbers. Whether it be working with fellow health system pharmacists or reaching out to those in retail settings, he is willing to make the call to bring people together. I’m so glad we are able to honor him with this award and give him the recognition he deserves for his contributions in helping advance the profession of pharmacy in Maine,” commented Amy Downing, executive director, Maine Society of Health System Pharmacists.

“Matt’s leadership at Northern Light Health has advanced pharmacy as an integral partner within the healthcare team. We are fortunate to have him as part of our Northern Light Health family and are proud of his being recognized with such a distinguished award,” stated Glenda Dwyer, RN, BSN, MBA, FACHE, senior vice president, Clinical Operations, Northern Light Health.

The Marco Gasbarrone Award is bestowed annually by the MSHP to a pharmacist who has made significant, influential and sustained contributions to pharmacy practice in Maine throughout his/her career. Gasbarrone was a pharmacist at Maine General Hospital beginning in 1967, and he worked there until his passing in 1972. He was known and remembered for his kindness, patience, and generosity.