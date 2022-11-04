Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s across the state, with potentially record-highs coming this weekend. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 221 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state , according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,653. Check out our tracker for more information.

Matthew Foster, district attorney for Washington and Hancock counties, was investigated in 2017 and 2018 for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Skunks tend to be more active in the fall as they get ready for the winter, but they can be a nuisance if you don’t take proper precautions.

Elena Piekut claims that during her time as city planner, she was told to “accept the current conditions and illegal actions or go.”

While Democrats are in a decent position to win their Tuesday elections, Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden lost some ground in new polls released Friday.

David Ako-Annan, a native of Ghana, changed his mind about staying in Maine after his racial discrimination suit was resolved on Wednesday.

Stored Solar LLC, with biomass electricity plants in West Enfield and Jonesboro, had access to millions in state subsidies to keep it afloat.

Maine Revenue Services has made inflation adjustments for taxable income for the 2022 and 2023 tax returns.

Eric Daly, 29, and his father, 78-year-old Charles Daly, died as a result of Monday’s fire.

Autumn is the season to rake leaves, tidy the garage and clean the bird feeders. The first two chores can wait, but the last can’t.

Heating oil was averaging $5.42 a gallon statewide last week, which is more than 70 percent higher than the same week last year.

In other Maine news:

Late goal gives UNH women’s soccer an America East semifinal win over UMaine

Bernie Sanders offers latest high-profile endorsement of Portland’s minimum wage referendum

Spectrum pressuring Caribou to abandon public broadband project

Bangor man sentenced to 2 years in prison after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Thomaston

How climate change is affecting Maine’s iconic fall foliage

Howland convenience store damaged in fire

12-year-old arrested in Aroostook for allegedly threatening kids with a pistol

Maine man out on bail allegedly leads police on 58-mile high-speed chase with 2 hostages

Edgecomb man served with protection order after allegedly harassing town officials

Janet Mills’ approval rating rises and Jared Golden’s falls in latest Maine poll

Presque Isle woman gets 10 years for meth trafficking

Joshua Chamberlain made sure a Black veteran was hanged in Maine

Our predictions for Maine high school football’s Week 10 games

Orono is on the cusp of a football title thanks to its unique offensive strategy