We are finally completely in the playoffs with Class A and Class D starting up this weekend. While those two classes start, both eight-player divisions are in regional finals, while Classes B and C are vying for regional final spots. It’s the best time of the football season, so let’s get to some picks.

No. 3 Waterville at no. 1 Mount Desert Island

Prediction: MDI 30, Waterville 28

Mount Desert Island lost a close game to Waterville in Week 2, 26-20. From there, the Trojans went 6-1 and now face the Panthers again in the eight-player large school North final. I think that MDI will avenge its loss to Waterville and head to the large school state final.

No. 5 Orono at No. 2 Stearns/Schenck

Prediction: Orono 46, Stearns/Schenck 26

Orono has been on fire recently, showing its offensive prowess in its huge upset of Dexter last week. Jack Brewer has been putting up Patrick Mahomes-like numbers this playoff run, throwing 14 touchdowns in the Red Riots’ two postseason games. I don’t see the run ending here. After losing to Bucksport and Dexter in the regular season, Orono beat them in the playoffs. Orono will continue this run and will avenge its regular season loss to Stearns on Friday night and capture the eight-player small school North crown.

No. 3 Oceanside at No. 2 Hermon

Prediction: Hermon 24, Oceanside 20

Hermon coach Kyle Gallant wasn’t happy with the Hawks’ performance against Hampden last week in the Class C North quarterfinals. After running away with a victory over the Broncos in the regular season, Hermon scraped by Hampden last week with a 16-0 victory. I believe Hermon will bounce back in a big way and beat a tough Oceanside team at home to advance to the C North final. The offensive line and Gary Glidden in the backfield will carry the Hawks to victory.

No. 8 Madison at No. 1 Foxcroft Academy

Prediction: Foxcroft 40, Madison 8

Foxcroft begins its Class D state title defense on Friday night when it hosts Madison. The path to the state championship will be a tough one for the Ponies with Freeport, Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale and Lisbon all in the way. Friday’s game will be a good tune up for Foxcroft and I think Caden Crocker will have a big offensive day.

No. 4 Falmouth at No. 1 Cony

Prediction: Falmouth 32, Cony 28

These two Class B North teams battled two weeks ago through three overtimes with Cony coming out on top. Picking this game is tough but I believe that Falmouth’s offense will help the Navigators get the win. I wouldn’t be surprised if the playoff edition of this battle also goes into overtime.