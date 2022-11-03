A Bangor man was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison on Thursday after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl in April 2021.

Kristopher Churchill, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday by Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. after pleading guilty to charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute on April 21, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Churchill was arrested on April 5, 2021 after a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations. An investigation revealed that 3.3 pounds of fentanyl and $3,200 in suspected drug proceeds was in the vehicle that Churchill had been driving.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just 3 milligrams can cause a fatal overdose. There are nearly 1.5 million milligrams in 3.3 pounds.

Churchill was sentenced to 30 months in prison, along with 3 years of supervised release.