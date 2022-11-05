This story will be updated.

Yarmouth’s Truman Peters had the game of his life Saturday morning.

In the Class B boys soccer state championship game, Peters scored the first and third goals for the Clippers and assisted on the go-ahead goal to lead No. 3 Yarmouth (14-2-2) to a 3-1 victory over No. 1 John Bapst (17-1-1) at Hampden Academy.

Yarmouth came out of the gates aggressively and immediately started to push forward.

Peters sunk his shot into the left side of the goal just 3:20 into the game to take the lead for Yarmouth.

The Yarmouth High School boys soccer team defeated John Bapst 3-2 to secure its third consecutive Class B state championship title at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

John Bapst appeared to settle into the game in the latter portion of the first half.

The Crusaders had two corners in the final 20 minutes of the half and a couple of free kicks that were stopped by the Clippers.

Yarmouth didn’t have many offensive opportunities but held onto its lead into halftime.

Seven minutes into the second half, the Crusaders earned a corner kick that was whipped into the penalty box by Jack Mason. The pass found Jon Pangburn on the right side who ripped his shot into the right side of the goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 32:41 left to play.

John Bapst Memorial High School boys soccer faces Yarmouth in the Class B boys soccer state championship game at Hampden Academy on Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The two teams battled in possession throughout the second half until Yarmouth earned a free kick when Mason was called for a yellow card about 30 yards away from goal.

Peters took the direct kick and soared the ball over the line of John Bapst defenders and perfectly onto the running head of Stephen Walsh who headed the ball into the goal in stride to give the Crusaders a 2-1 advantage with 19:48 remaining.

With about 14 minutes remaining, Peters scored off a rebound to make it a 3-1 advantage for Yarmouth.

John Bapst got a goal back by Hunter Clukey with 3:41 left in the game, cutting the deficit to 3-2, but Yarmouth was able to hold the ball away from the Crusaders for most of the remaining time.

It’s Yarmouth’s third Class B title in a row — not counting 2020, during which there was no tournament due to the pandemic — and seventh since 2014.

