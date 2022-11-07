The Husson University field hockey beat New England College of Henniker, New Hampshire, 2-1 in the New England Collegiate Conference championship game at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor Sunday.

The team received first quarter goals from Old Town’s Teagan Blackie and Naples’ Julia Murch and two saves from Westbrook’s Kimmie Goddard en route to its second-consecutive championship.

The top-seeded Eagles finished at 11-5 after posting its seventh-straight win while No. 2 New England College wound up 12-7.

Because there are only four teams in the conference, the champion doesn’t receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III Tournament since the NCAA requires conferences to have at least six teams to earn an automatic qualifier.

Blackie swept a Leigha Carrier pass to make it 1-0 at the 2:17 mark for her seventh goal of the season.

Murch converted what proved to be the game-winner off a penalty corner at the 9:36 mark for her third.

Carrier, who is from Mexico, Maine, also assisted on that one along with Blackie.

Martina Hill scored her fourth of the season for NEC off an Alivia Proulx assist late in the third period.

Jackie Mountford finished with five saves for NEC.

Husson had a 17-8 edge in shot attempts.

Husson’s Katie Perkins was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and she was joined on the all-tourney team by teammates Blackie, Goddard, Carrier and Mallory Fairbanks.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Blackie had three goals and Maddie Perkins and Adelle Foss had a goal and an assist apiece as Husson ousted the University of Maine at Farmington 8-0.

Rylee Poulin, Lauryn Brown and Allison Drew also scored for Husson, which had a 49-0 edge in shot attempts.

UMF wound up 1-13.

New England College received two second-half goals from Drea Chin to snap a 1-1 tie and lead NEC past Thomas College of Waterville in their semifinal.

Mikayla Vincent scored the other goal and also had an assist and Mountford made 10 saves.

Julia Reny scored for 6-10 Thomas and Brennan Pinto made seven stops.