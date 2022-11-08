Two separate crashes have closed Interstate 295 southbound at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.

At around 4:10 p.m., Maine State Police troopers responded to a report of two separate, three vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Two people have been transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, but their injuries are not considered life threatening. Moss said at around 5:30 p.m. that the area could be close for around an hour. Traffic is being re-routed off exit 28 to Route 1.

The congested roadway and glaring sun are believed to be factors in the crashes, according to Moss.