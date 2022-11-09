BREWER — The Penobscot County Conservation Association is holding its annual hunters breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 4:30-9 a.m. at their clubhouse at 570 North Main Street. PCCA is noted for its full breakfast menu for an enjoyable breakfast experience.

PCCA is a non-profit organization with a mission to educate and preserve conservation through many projects. One of their most popular projects is to provide for local youth through giving scholarships to Conservation Camps, holding winter ice fishing at their pond at the Brewer property and holding a family fun day every summer supporting all kinds of conservation activities.