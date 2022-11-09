The public is invited to submit comments regarding the institution to:

Public Comment on Thomas College

New England Commission of Higher Education

3 Burlington Woods Drive, Suite 100

Burlington, MA 01803-4514

E-mail: info@neche.org

Public comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution. The Commission cannot settle disputes between individuals and institutions, whether those involve faculty, students, administrators, or members of other groups. Comments will not be treated as confidential and must include the name, address, and telephone number of the person providing the comments. Public Comments must be received by March 29, 2023. The Commission cannot guarantee that comments received after that date will be considered.