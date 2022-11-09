MADAWASKA, Maine – It has been an unforgettable soccer season for Carsen Cyr of Madawaska.

The senior striker not only helped lead his team to a spot in the Class D state championship game, but has well surpassed the 100 career goal scoring plateau along the way.

Cyr, 17, kicked his 100th goal on his home field on Oct. 26 during a quarterfinal match against Katahdin. He has since booted in eight more goals for Madawaska, bringing his total to 108, with one more game to go.

“I knew it was in reach but I was more focused on winning the game,” Cyr said. “I was proud of my accomplishment and also relieved that the stress was gone.”

Reaching the 100-goal milestone is a remarkable feat in the best of times, but was even more challenging for athletes whose seasons were interrupted or shortened by the pandemic.

“We were really hopeful, but due to the short sophomore season during Covid, we weren’t expecting him to score over 80 goals during his junior and senior seasons,” Curtis Cyr, Carsen Cyr’s father, said.

Carsen did that and more, booting in 42 goals as a junior and added 43 during his senior campaign.

Madawaska Coach Ben Gagnon has coached Carsen from a young age both in the United States and AA Canadian leagues in Edmundston.

“He has grown both emotionally and developmentally, and having worked alongside him each season to reach his personal goals, I am beyond happy he was able to reach this achievement. It is well deserved and earned,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon said that over the years Carsen Cyr has been like a fifth son to he and his wife, and it is not uncommon to find Cyr sleeping on their couch or cooking a pizza in the oven.

“You can’t let his goofiness and jokester ways fool you though, because on the field, his competitiveness and fierce determination is unmatched. He is relentless, and gives everything he has and more, right up until the buzzer sounds.”

Carsen Cyr started playing soccer when he was just 3 years old.

“He wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps,” his mother Julie Cyr said.

Carsen’s older brother is Aroostook League All Star athlete Tristan Cyr, and their father played for the Owls in the 1980s.

Carsen said his father influenced his 100-goal success.

“He always pushed me to do my best and have fun while playing,” Carsen Cyr said.

Along with soccer, Carsen competes in basketball, baseball and tennis for Madawaska Middle/High School. He also enjoys playing hockey and golf.

Carsen is undecided on where he will attend college, but plans to study business and will likely play soccer.