Proceeds to benefit food insecurity programs in the Central Maine

WATERVILLE — The 59th annual Waterville Rotary Auction with hundreds of gifts, services and unique items will once again be held on-line through Bidding Owl.com. If you would like more information about the online auction Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, please see our webpage for details at https://watervillerotary.com/. You may also actively bid and participate in the auction simply by visiting: www.biddingowl.com/auctions.cfmon. Bidding opens at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The Waterville Rotary Club hosts the auction each year in late November to benefit what Rotarians determine to be among the worthiest causes of the region. Every year, for more than half a century, this important community event has supported Rotary’s efforts to make a difference in our community.

Proceeds from our 2022 Rotary Online Auction will again go to support community programs and initiatives. Early childhood development and education help to ensure a bright future for our community’s most vulnerable and valuable asset, our children.

It is our goal to support the construction of the new Children’s Discovery Museum and the development of a second natural play area at Educare Central Maine. Together, we can make a difference for the children served by both amazing organizations located in Waterville.

Rotary Club of Waterville would like to thank the business community for its support and contribution to the local community.

For more information about the Rotary, visit the website at watervillerotary.com.