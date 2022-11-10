Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m., for “Grounding Yourself Through Writing,” with special guest Penny Guisinger. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Participants will join author and Healthy Acadia Recovery Program Director Penny Guisinger to explore how a writing practice can enhance mindfulness and help us stay grounded. The hour-long session will include suggestions for how to approach writing as a tool for mindfulness as well as an opportunity to practice. Come with whatever writing tools you prefer, including pen, pencil, paper, laptop, or anything else that makes you comfortable.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-1222.

When she’s not serving as Healthy Acadia’s recovery program director, Penny Guisinger has an active life as a writer. She is the author of the memoir “Postcards from Here.” A Maine Literary Award winner and three-time notable in Best American Essays, Guisinger has appeared in the pages of Fourth Genre, River Teeth, The Rumpus, Guernica, Solstice Literary Magazine, Under the Gum Tree, multiple anthologies, and other places. She is a former assistant editor at Brevity Magazine, the founding organizer of Iota: Short Prose Conference, and a graduate of the Stonecoast MFA Program. She can be found at www.pennyguisinger.com.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Nina Zeldin at nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.