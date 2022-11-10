BANGOR — Husson University announced that a reconceptualized version of its popular Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-to-BSN) program is now available online. The updated program is now suitable for both students and working nurses.

“With Husson’s online RN-to-BSN program, it’s now even easier for working professional nurses to complete their bachelor’s degrees. Our redesigned program now offers students more flexible course schedules than before. These schedules will make it easier for our students to continue working as they take classes,” said Dr. Amy Arnett, associate provost for online and distance education.

“In addition, our generous transfer credit policy and year-round enrollment will allow students to utilize credits earned elsewhere and begin their degree studies at times that are more convenient for them,” continued Arnett.

Husson University is also trying to make this online nursing degree more affordable. All nurses who live and work in Maine, and who enroll in Husson’s online RN-to-BSN nursing program, are eligible to take classes at a tuition rate of $338 per credit hour. That’s $60 per credit hour less than the standard cost of $398 per credit hour for online courses.

“Husson’s online RN-to-BSN program now offers affordability, flexibility, a generous transfer credit policy and rolling year-round enrollment for working nurses. There’s never been a better time for those interested in earning an RN-to-BSN degree to enroll in this online program,” said Dr. Alicia Murray, the online director of the RN-to-BSN program and an assistant professor at Husson University. “It’s our hope that all of these incentives will motivate more individuals to earn an RN-to-BSN degree and help alleviate the nursing shortage we’re currently facing here in Maine.”

At present, Maine is facing a projected nursing shortfall of 1,450 registered nurses in 2025. While some progress has been made, the state still has a long way to go to make sure local citizens have access to the healthcare personnel needed to address the needs of our state’s aging population.

In fact, Maine has the third-largest percentage of nursing staff shortages at long-term care facilities in the nation, according to a study by Seniorly, an online platform that connects people with senior living options and resources. This study found that nearly 38 percent of nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Maine experienced nursing shortages in 2021-22, That’s an increase of over 18 percent from 2020, when the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Maine’s population that’s 60 and older continues to grow. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 31 percent of Maine’s population will be 60 and older by the year 2030, an increase of 41 percent from 2012.

“We’re facing an increased need for nurses at a time when the number of nurses is decreasing,” said Dr. Valerie Sauda, the chief nurse administrator, undergraduate director and associate professor in Husson University’s School of Nursing. “The effort being undertaken to partner with our online division and produce more qualified and knowledgeable nurses will make a difference in the quality of care patients can expect in the future. Together, we are working to help ensure the people of Maine get the quality of care they expect and deserve.”

