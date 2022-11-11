A Silver Alert has been issued for a 31-year-old Berwick man who is known to suffer from mental health issues.

Levi Brown, a white male who stands approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs around 180 pounds, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Brown is believed to be driving a 2021 gray Nissan Kicks, with Massachusetts plates PC 3KPC14. He has also been known to frequent the Goodall Library in Sanford.

Anyone with information about Brown can contact the South Berwick Police Department at 207-324-3644, extension 1.