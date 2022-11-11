Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 60s, with mostly sunny skies across the state in the morning. Sunny skies will likely give way to rain in the evening as the remnants of hurricane Nicole move across Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Another 183 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,711. Check out our tracker for more information.
The number of homeless veterans in Maine has doubled in 2 years
Nationwide, the number of homeless veterans has been cut in half since 2010. But that figure doesn’t reflect the situation in Maine.
Jared Golden declares victory in 2nd District race
The Democrat said his victory is all but assured.
FBI is investigating suspected Native American scalp seized from Fairfield auctioneer
Selling Native American human remains is a federal crime, but no charges have been filed in the case.
Prosecutor says man arrested in Hancock 26-year-old cold case is a serial rape suspect
Jason Follette, 56, of Gouldsboro, is suspected of perpetrating multiple rapes in Hancock County in the mid 1990s, according to a prosecutor.
Hancock County DA Matthew Foster unseated by challenger
Matthew Foster, who was running for his third term as district attorney, has conceded to his opponent, Robert Granger.
An 18-year-old from Milo was killed in WWII, but some family members didn’t find out until decades later
Clayton Taylor stepped onto a U.S. B-24 Liberator bomber in Italy on one fateful December day that would echo through history.
Longtime Democratic Penobscot County commissioner unseated by Republican
Democrat Laura Sanborn, who has served as Penobscot County commissioner since 2013, was unseated by Republican David Marshall.
New owners of a Maine home found a starving dog locked in the closet
Caribou police are not sure how old the dog is or how long it had been in the closet.
Young Aroostook lawmaker will lead Republicans in the Maine Senate
Trey Stewart of Presque Isle was chosen as minority leader on Thursday, after Republicans failed to take a majority in the state Senate on Tuesday.
