Temperatures will be in the mid to high 60s, with mostly sunny skies across the state in the morning. Sunny skies will likely give way to rain in the evening as the remnants of hurricane Nicole move across Maine.

Another 183 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,711. Check out our tracker for more information.

Nationwide, the number of homeless veterans has been cut in half since 2010. But that figure doesn’t reflect the situation in Maine.

The Democrat said his victory is all but assured.

Selling Native American human remains is a federal crime, but no charges have been filed in the case.

Jason Follette, 56, of Gouldsboro, is suspected of perpetrating multiple rapes in Hancock County in the mid 1990s, according to a prosecutor.

Matthew Foster, who was running for his third term as district attorney, has conceded to his opponent, Robert Granger.

Clayton Taylor stepped onto a U.S. B-24 Liberator bomber in Italy on one fateful December day that would echo through history.

Democrat Laura Sanborn, who has served as Penobscot County commissioner since 2013, was unseated by Republican David Marshall.

Caribou police are not sure how old the dog is or how long it had been in the closet.

Trey Stewart of Presque Isle was chosen as minority leader on Thursday, after Republicans failed to take a majority in the state Senate on Tuesday.

