A Nobleboro woman was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Tuesday.

Sharon Moody, 68, was driving a Honda Accord on East Pond Road in Nobleboro about 2:30 p.m. when she crossed the center line and hit a dump truck driven by a 56-year-old Augusta man, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Moody, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The dump truck also crashed into a utility pole, and the driver was taken to Miles Hospital Damariscotta with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.