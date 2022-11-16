Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday to give police time to investigate a social media threat made Tuesday night.

Superintendent Tim Matheney said this affects sixth through eighth grades. There is no school for fifth-graders.

Matheney said this issue is unrelated to the hoax active shooter threats that occurred in at least 10 Maine school districts on Tuesday.

All other South Portland schools operated normally Wednesday, and police increased patrols around them.

“Clearly, this is a difficult time for our schools in Maine and throughout the nation. Please know that we work diligently every day to provide a safe and secure environment for each of our students. I encourage you to reach out to your principal or school counselor if there’s any way we can provide additional support to your child,” Matheney said.