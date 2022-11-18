Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

People being willing to support falsehoods, not supporting their fellow man, being willing to harm elected officials or even volunteers, all have something in common that occurred around six years ago: Donald Trump became involved in the political structure of this country.

He continues to promote that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Yet, it is just his word that this occurred. There has been no proof of this even though there have been numerous attempts to check the election’s final results that have proved otherwise.

The recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the dangers facing our elected officials and our democracy. It is no wonder that competent people no longer want to be involved in politics.

Trump continues to signal that he basically thinks everything belongs to him. If this is the case then the downward trend in democracy belongs to him as well. You can’t just have the good without accepting the bad in life. I fear for future generations, as life will not be better if things continue down the current path.

Richard Barclay

Holden