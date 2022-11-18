Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It was Pablo Picasso who said, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” Why are people here? What are they supposed to be doing with this gift called life? I believe that every person is here to bring something so unique to existence.

The only person qualified to give the gift of someone’s characteristics, their presence, and their distinctiveness is that person! They should look at their fingerprints. Their fingerprints have never existed in the history of this planet prior to their birth. When they die, their unique set of fingerprints will never exist again, ever.

So, because people are so distinct, they can make an impression on the lives they touch daily, hourly. Their children bear their genetic makeup times the 23 chromosomes and their partner. The lives they touch are immeasurable. They may influence the next Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the next Greta Thunberg, the next jazz musician Miles Davis, or Rep. John Robert Lewis.

We do not know how our inspiration or company will make a difference in peoples’ lives. Nevertheless, people should believe they make a difference. They have a purpose on Earth. They should do the work and discover themselves. It matters in life.

James Weathersby

Augusta