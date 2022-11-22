A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday night for a 40-year-old Portland man who reportedly has intellectual disabilities.

William Broomall was last seen at a group home on Forest Avenue in Portland last Thursday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Broomall left the facility and did not return.

Broomall is described as a white male who stands approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee

Broomall, who has intellectual disabilities, is known to wander around Portland. He is also known to wear a gray fanny pack and sweatpants, and may be wearing a green Celtics hoodie, according to Moss.

Anyone with information about Broomall’s whereabouts can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.