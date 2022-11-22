A Silver Alert has been issued for 40-year-old William Broomall of Portland. Credit: Courtesy Maine Department of Public Safety

A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday night for a 40-year-old Portland man who reportedly has intellectual disabilities.

William Broomall was last seen at a group home on Forest Avenue in Portland last Thursday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Broomall left the facility and did not return.

Broomall is described as a white male who stands approximately 5-foot-10 and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee

Broomall, who has intellectual disabilities, is known to wander around Portland. He is also known to wear a gray fanny pack and sweatpants, and may be wearing a green Celtics hoodie, according to Moss.

Anyone with information about Broomall’s whereabouts can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

Avatar photo

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.