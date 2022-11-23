Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I just read that U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s and the newly empowered Republican House of Representatives’ top priority is to open investigations into all things Hunter Biden.

What happened to the Republicans worrying about inflation? Has that suddenly taken a back seat to the threat of Hunter Biden? Would putting him behind bars suddenly bring about lower prices for oil and groceries?

Did we not just listen all summer and fall about the disastrous economy and inflation that this country is suffering from? Have the Republicans all of a sudden determined that Hunter Biden is the root cause of Vladimir Putin’s war?

Is this the secret solution that none of the Republicans running for office were willing to put forth during the campaign? Please bring on 2024 so that the country can have a redo on congressional elections.

Thomas Bonner

Holden