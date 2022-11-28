By Kim Brawn

We’re swimming in the season of giving once again. Whether it’s Christmas, a birthday — or any special occasion — some variation of this quote (source unknown) comes to mind, “Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show.” This holiday-heavy December, come experience what the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft has to offer.

Festive times make fodder for fun stories but so do thoughtful, in-depth discussions. We start things off with TFL’s Philosophy Circle on Friday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. as the group tackles Eastern vs. Western philosophy. They’ll compare and contrast the two philosophies and how they have shaped their respective cultures. Prior attendance is not necessary.

The Hometown Holidays elves arrive Saturday, Dec. 3 to share three wonderful activities with all ages. Ms. Michelle crafts ornaments and Christmas cards from 9:30-11:30 a.m. while Phyllis Lyford, from the Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society, creates Christmas popcorn and cranberry garland. Ms. Shannen joins the festivities from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to make pizzelles, an Italian waffle cookie. These events are free and open to the public.

Escape the holiday haze with Teen Game Night on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-6:30. Play games, answer trivia questions, and enjoy snacks! Ages 13-18 welcome.

TFL’s 10 Cent Basement Book Sale returns Dec. 8-10 (Thursday 12-6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). Connect with fellow book lovers and bargain hunters while browsing table after table of incredible deals (DVDs too!). It’s the perfect place to find unique presents for family and friends that won’t break the bank.

Treat yourself to expert tips and information and reap the rewards next growing season. Donna Coffin and Laurie Bowen with UMaine Cooperative Extension will lead “New to Gardening in Piscataquis County” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Those attending this interest group will learn what grows well in the area, how much to plant, when to plant, etc. There will also be a “make-it and take-it” microgreen project so you can actually grow something this winter! Bring your vegetable and landscape gardening questions for Donna and Laurie to this free program. For more information, please contact TFL.

Lead elf Michelle Fagan recently unloaded her sleigh carrying all our Christmas and holiday books and DVDs. They’re on display as you walk into the library, an easy way to get comfy, cozy, and capture the spirit of the season. Many patrons love the experience of perusing the shelves, picking up old favorites and new releases. Even steadfast Scrooges and Grinches secretly love Michelle’s deck-the-halls festive flourishes throughout TFL.

To add an extra dash of holiday cheer, we are raffling off a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card. When patrons check out items at the library, they can fill out a raffle ticket to win the gift card.

Open to all ages. Drawing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20 (one ticket per account, per visit).

Please plan ahead as TFL will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 31. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season.

This month, may you strike a balance between things and experiences, with the scale tipped towards the latter. Books offer some of the best, most accessible experiences. At TFL, we share our diverse programming, wide-ranging collection, and helpful services year round. Libraries really are the gift that keeps on giving.



TFL hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. See holiday closures above. Visit our website https://www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page, Instagram @tf_library, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. All programs are free and open to the public.