PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A Presque Isle officer was found to be defending himself and others when he shot Jacob Poitraw in June, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Law enforcement had sought Poitraw, 25, after he allegedly threatened people with an AR-15 rifle during a road rage incident on June 5. He threatened police, led them on a chase and rammed a cruiser several times before Sgt. Tyler Cote shot him, according to police. Poitraw died later that day at a local hospital.

Cote had reason to believe Poitraw was trying to hurt or kill him with his vehicle, and knew he had already threatened two people with an AR-15 rifle, according to a letter Attorney General Aaron Frey sent to Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly on Thursday.

Poitraw’s mother had expressed concern that he may have an AR-15 rifle with him in the truck, and it was reasonable for Sgt. Cote to fear that Poitraw could shoot at him, Frey’s letter said. He had a history of burglary and probation violations and had served time in prison.

The attorney general’s office routinely investigates shootings in which police officers are involved.

The Star-Herald’s Paula Brewer contributed to this report.