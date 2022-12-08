HOULTON, Maine — Bobby Nightingale of Presque Isle was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for murdering Allen Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill on Aug. 13, 2019.

Superior Court Justice Stephen Nelson handed down the sentence Thursday in the Houlton courthouse.

Ellis, 51, and Curtis, 25, were found shot in Ellis’ truck in Castle Hill in 2019.

Nightingale also was sentenced to 5 years each to be served concurrently on two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He will serve those years consecutively to the life sentences.

The state had sought a life sentence on each of the intentional or knowing murder convictions, and 10 years each on the other charges to be served concurrently with each other but consecutively to the murder and associated firearms charge.

A 12-member jury had found Nightingale, 40, guilty of the charges on Aug. 19 after a weeklong trial held in the Caribou courthouse. He has been held in Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.