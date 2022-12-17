Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am the chair of the Kennebec County Republicans. I was honored to be part of the state party’s platform committee. After reading our platform, the plank that I was concerned about and wanted to address read, “We define marriage as being between one man and one woman.” It leapt out at me, as I have several passionately Republican friends who are gay. I wouldn’t be in support of this. I assumed it was perhaps antiquated and that most people would agree especially since our party was founded on equality. Boy, was I mistaken.

As it turned out, after talking to a great many Republicans, this is one of the big issues that erode the opportunity for cohesion among us. I thought removing that plank would be simple. Wrong again. I attempted every effort to help my fellow Republicans see the error in this proclamation, but still, we are a party divided.

Thank God for people like Sen. Susan Collins. Her commitment to equality as guaranteed by the 14th amendment, which grants equal application of the law to all U.S. citizens, we now have the language needed to ensure that any two people who love each other will be protected and free to live their lives in peace. I commend Collins for her bravery and unfailing dedication to both her fellow human beings, but also our constitutional protections.

Sondra Martin

Gardiner