With regard to Sawyer Loftus’ recent article about the University of Maine at Farmington campus: about 54 years ago the Bangor Daily News published a whole section detailing the new University of Maine system which at that time was calling itself the “Super-U.” After carefully reading that section from beginning to end, I said to myself, “This whole thing will implode in about 50 years because it is not about improving education; rather, it is about economic development, and education is one institution which should not be exploited for monetary gain.”

I was actually 10 years off, because about 10 years ago the cuts across the system started in earnest. In Maine’s defense, this phenomenon has occurred in almost every state, but few if any of those states have the population growth challenges that Maine does. Government never learns — or worse, does not care.

Brian Striar

Bangor