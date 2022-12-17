Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Now that the elections are over we can enjoy a break from the political rhetoric, or can we? We already have one candidate for president in the 2024 election year. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could see a peaceful, intelligent campaign. I’m not going to hold my breath.

When an incumbent seeks to get re-elected he/she shouldn’t have to take time off from the job to travel all across the state or country to blow his/her own horn. The achievements he/she has accomplished, or at least tried to do, while in office should be sufficient to muster re-election votes. When they take time off from the job they are supposed to be doing they are not doing what they are being paid to do. If someone was running a business and one of their employees took random time off from his/her duties to seek another job or support someone else seeking employment, that employee would, or should, be dismissed. Why should our elected officials not be held to the same rules?

When they are campaigning for another term or another office, or someone else seeking office, they are not performing the duties of their office and should be terminated. It is OK to voice their support for someone or even send pamphlets indicating their own intent, but, when one is elected to an office he/she swears an oath to represent all in that district, state, or country to the best of their ability. I do not think this can be done while running a campaign, which is not in the best interest of all in the district, state or country.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket