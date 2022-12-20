AUGUSTA — Two Maine nonprofit organizations recently were awarded grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation during the foundation’s National Joy Day.

The Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville received a grant for $10,000 to support their new Greenhouse to Your House program that provides free, healthy, and fresh take-home food kits to local children and families experiencing food insecurity. Local Dunkin’ representatives Franchisee Colleen Bailey, and Vice President of Operations Kelly Christoun and Senior Multi Unit Manager Joe Levesque from Cafua Management Company visited the youth center to present a ceremonial grant check to Chief Executive Officer Ken Walsh and staff.

The Dream Factory – Portland Chapter received an $8,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The funding will help grant a trip dream to a critically or chronically ill Maine child between the ages of 3 and 18 and their family. Dream Factory board member Colleen Amann visited the Dunkin’ on St. John Street in Portland to accept a ceremonial grant check from store General Manager Tim Gray.

Overall, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation awarded 133 grants to health and hunger relief charitable organizations around the country on National Joy Day totaling $2.8 million. The grants are a part of a commitment by the foundation, Dunkin’ and its franchisees to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids facing hunger or illness.

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $40 million to national and local nonprofits.