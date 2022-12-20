Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout most of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The Maine town growing its bustling Main Street without chain stores
Norway differs from many other Maine towns because it retained its downtown instead of giving in to sprawl.
Maine Democratic Party chair won’t run again after big 2022 election wins
Westbrook Rep. Drew Gattine guided the Maine Democrats through a 2022 election in which the party was expected to lose ground.
Bucksport returns its nativity scene to Main Street
Bucksport officials took the nativity off the town-owned parcel earlier this month after a secular group asked if it could put a banner up.
Only 1 member of Maine’s congressional delegation embraces Donald Trump’s criminal referral
All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation voted to impeach or convict Trump for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
How Bangor’s holiday light displays are a lot like those from decades ago
By the 1910s, most of downtown Bangor was electrified, and businesses put that new development to colorful use during the holiday season.
A historic library is for sale in western Maine
The owners of the former Caswell Library building in Harrison are selling the historic structure for $270,000.
3,000 Mainers could be evicted when pandemic program ends, governor warns
Earlier this month, Mills proposed an emergency bill that included $22 million for temporary assistance, but Republicans blocked it.
Brewer wants to make its athletic field the centerpiece of a larger complex
The sports complex would have artificial turf and natural grass surfaces, courts for tennis, pickleball and volleyball, and public bathrooms.
This 7-mile trail along the Seboeis River is Maine’s latest outdoors triumph
The trail is now open year-round to visitors, free of charge, and can be traveled by snowshoe in the winter, and hiking in the summer.
Bangor synagogues welcome Hanukkah for 1st time in person since pandemic
“Imagine if your cell phone was at 10 percent but lasted eight days. Now you understand Hanukkah.”
Houlton Regional named one of nation’s best rural hospitals
The Houlton facility is one of only 13 around the country to be named a top rural hospital by the Leapfrog Group.
In other Maine news …
UMaine men’s basketball swamped by Akron
Cruiser damaged by Ellsworth police chief needs $8,600 in repairs
Weekend storm wallops Aroostook County
Hampden Academy hockey team gets new coach a season after reaching regional finals
Portland postal workers rally for safer working conditions
The price of PFAS: ‘Forever chemicals’ generate boundless costs