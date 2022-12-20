Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout most of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Norway differs from many other Maine towns because it retained its downtown instead of giving in to sprawl.

Westbrook Rep. Drew Gattine guided the Maine Democrats through a 2022 election in which the party was expected to lose ground.

Bucksport officials took the nativity off the town-owned parcel earlier this month after a secular group asked if it could put a banner up.

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation voted to impeach or convict Trump for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

By the 1910s, most of downtown Bangor was electrified, and businesses put that new development to colorful use during the holiday season.

The owners of the former Caswell Library building in Harrison are selling the historic structure for $270,000.

Earlier this month, Mills proposed an emergency bill that included $22 million for temporary assistance, but Republicans blocked it.

The sports complex would have artificial turf and natural grass surfaces, courts for tennis, pickleball and volleyball, and public bathrooms.

The trail is now open year-round to visitors, free of charge, and can be traveled by snowshoe in the winter, and hiking in the summer.

“Imagine if your cell phone was at 10 percent but lasted eight days. Now you understand Hanukkah.”

The Houlton facility is one of only 13 around the country to be named a top rural hospital by the Leapfrog Group.

In other Maine news …

