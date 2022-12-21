FARMINGTON — Looking to take a college course that offers online convenience and quality academic preparation? The University of Maine at Farmington has a broad range of online winter term and spring semester courses now open to the public.



Both sessions include courses that may be of particular interest to nontraditional students; individuals interested in returning to school to complete their academic studies; or high school students interested in the Early College Program where they can earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.



Winter term courses run from Dec. 27 to Jan. 13, 2023. They include a selection of topics in business; English; mathematics; political science and several technology courses that cover introduction to Excel VBA, SQL, Python, R and Data Visualization with Tableau.



Spring semester online courses run from Jan. 17 to May 4. They include a wide variety of courses in academic programs throughout the University.



To see all the courses available, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes/. To request a course, click on the “Request a Course” link and submit your course selection and contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will assist you.



For additional information, contact the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at UMFContinuingEd@maine.edu or Kirsten Petroska, director of the UMF Early College program, at kirsten.petroska@maine.edu.

