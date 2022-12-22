The man accused of robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon was convicted of robbing a local credit union nearly 12 years ago.

Donovan W. Steen Jr., 32, of Bangor robbed a branch of the Penobscot County Federal Credit Union in January 2011. He was sentenced four months later to eight years in prison with all but 3 1/2 years suspended and three years of probation.

He was no longer on probation when he allegedly robbed the Broadway branch of Bangor Savings Bank at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Donovan Steen Credit: Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department

Steen was arrested Wednesday morning near Dysart’s in Hermon after Bangor police released a security camera photo. Tips from the public led to Donovan’s arrest, according to Bangor police.

Police have not released additional details about the robbery, including how much money was taken.

Steen is charged with robbery, a Class B crime, and theft, a Class E crime.

Steen, who is being held at the Penobscot County Jail, is scheduled to appear Friday morning remotely before a judge at the Penobscot Judicial Center so that bail can be set.

Donovan Steen Jr. is seen at his sentencing for bank robbery at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor on Thursday, April 21, 2011. With Steen is his attorney William Bart. Credit: Kevin Bennett / BDN

The Penobscot County district attorney’s office will recommend that bail be set at $25,000 cash.

Steen robbed the credit union, then located at 1 Merchants Plaza in downtown Bangor, on Jan. 18, 2011. About two weeks before, he stole $4,000 worth of jewelry from his mother to buy drugs, according to the Bangor Daily News archives. He was on bail for that crime when he robbed the credit union.

During the credit union heist, Steen was dressed in a white long-sleeve sweatshirt with “Billabong” written on it, black sunglasses, black gloves and a black hat, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office. On Tuesday, he was wearing a green, hooded jacket and gray slacks. Donovan also had grown a goatee. He did not cover his face in either incident.

During the 2011 robbery, he handed the teller a note that said he had a gun, although he did not brandish one. The note demanded $1,000 in cash. Donovan fled on foot as he allegedly did on Tuesday.

At the time of his sentencing in 2011, Donovan’s attorney, William Bart of Bangor, said that he used the money to buy drugs.

If convicted, Steen faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 for the robbery charge and up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 on the theft charge.