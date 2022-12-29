Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for snow up north and partly or mostly cloudy skies across the rest of the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Makinzlee Handrahan stopped breathing on Christmas morning and she was taken to Miles Memorial Hospital, where she died.

The library has increasingly served as a de facto day shelter where homeless people can stay safe and escape the elements.

The developer wants to build 20 rental units. They would go for around $1,800 to $2,000 a month.

That’s exacerbating the income gap in the state’s metropolitan areas where costs and inflation pressures vary.

Ca C’est Bon will offer Cajun classics like gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp etouffee and red beans and rice starting Jan. 1.

A budget, two items that could go before voters and a pandemic-era issue will dominate state politics next year.

The fate of Maine’s moose population, especially as affected by winter ticks thriving during climate change, remains one of the most critical game issues.

Since 1996, between 1,000 and 4,000 people have gathered downtown to ring in the New Year with more than 10 hours of food, dancing, music, marching, drumming, activities and a bonfire.

The Black Bears have surrendered an average of 25.5 shots-on-goal per game — nearly eight fewer than the average they have allowed over the previous 10 seasons.

Mount Blue proved a more difficult hike for Ron and Nancy Chase, who encountered ice up and down the trail.

In other Maine news …

Maine Democrats still have no plan for big FTX executive donation

Long-time Maine State Police member tapped to lead agency

CMP-backed campaign seeks referendum against consumer-ownership

Workers at the Woodland Pulp mill reach a deal, averting strike

Maine minimum wage will rise to $13.80 in 2023

Maine has seen nearly 180 deaths on roads this year

Father and son fall through ice on Searsport pond

Missing Buxton woman has been found safe

Sanford house fire leaves firefighter injured, 3 displaced

Hampden Academy’s top line keys hockey win over Old Town-Orono

UMaine men’s basketball fights back but falls to Harvard in overtime