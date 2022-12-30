Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Kirk Gentalen exudes enthusiasm for all things outdoors.

Gentalen works as a land steward and naturalist for the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, which includes attending to forestry needs and monitoring easements on Vinalhaven and North Haven islands, along with providing environmental education to island residents through volunteering and outreach programs.

And in that role, Gentalen comes across a lot of wildlife.

Luckily for Bangor Daily News readers, he is more than happy to share some of his photos and videos from the St. George Peninsula and the surrounding area.

Today’s video is an example of the images Gentalen has captured in the midcoast area. It shows a couple of North American river otters frolicking around near a log.

You can see more from Gentalen by following him on Instagram @baldfulmar or checking out his two blogs, Nature Bummin’ and the Vinalhaven Sightings Report.

Many thanks to Kirk Gentalen for sharing his passion, and his visuals, with us!