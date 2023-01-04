Camden National Corporation (Nasdaq: CAC), parent company of Camden National Bank, has announced the appointment of Robert Merrill to the board of directors. Merrill has served on the board of Camden National Bank since 2011, and will officially begin his tenure on the Camden National Corporation board effective Dec. 31.

“We are thrilled to have Bob join us as the newest independent director of the Camden National Corporation board,” said Larry Sterrs, chair of Camden National Corporation’s Board of Directors. “Bob has been an invaluable source of knowledge and expertise during his time on the Camden National Bank board, and we are honored that he will be continuing his service on both boards.”

Merrill has served as the president of Merrill Furniture in Ellsworth since 1998, and is a director of Merrill Blueberry Farms. He is currently a member of the Northern Light Maine Coast Capital Campaign for the new birthing center.

“Bob is a leading figure in the Ellsworth business community and his experience and perspective will greatly enrich the Camden National Corporation board,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation. “We thank him for his years of service and look forward to his continued contributions and guidance.”

Merrill is a former board member of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, for which he formerly served as treasurer, vice chair and chair, and was also chair of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Capital Campaign. He served on the Ellsworth Business Development Committee, on the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Finance Committee and was secretary of the City of Ellsworth Harbor Commission. Merrill was named the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce 2010 Citizen of the Year. He earned his bachelors in business from the University of Maine.