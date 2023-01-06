A Poland man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge by a grand jury for a fatal crash in Turner last summer.

Joshua A. Doughty’s indictment was decided by an Androscoggin County grand jury on Friday, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Doughty, 39, of Poland was driving a white 2020 Ford F350 pickup truck south on Auburn Road about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 before he collided with a northbound gray 2019 Kia Optima driven by 59-year-old Holly Woods of Peru, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Woods died at the scene of the crash.

Officials believe that Doughty fell asleep at the wheel.

The grand jury also indicted Doughty on two additional felony charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, the Sun Journal reported.

The manslaughter charge carries a possible 30-year prison sentence, while each reckless conduct charge could result in a 5 year prison sentence.

Doughty has also been charged with three misdemeanors, including driving to endanger and two counts of violation of bail, according to the Lewiston newspaper.