A judge dismissed a protection order complaint Wednesday at the request of the mother of a slain Edgecomb 3-year-old.

On Dec. 27, the mother of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan filed a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally, and physically abusive,” according to the Boothbay Register.

In court documents, the mother described the man as a “former or present” romantic partner and that they lived together.

In the order, which was approved on a temporary basis, she had requested protection for herself and two other young boys in the home, writing that she was “scared for my life and my children.” She made no mention of the death of her daughter just two days prior.

The Boothbay Register reported no reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.

On Christmas morning, dispatchers received a 911 call after Handrahan stopped breathing. Deputies responded to the home on Route 1 in Edgecomb. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

So far, no one has been charged in her death, which has been ruled a homicide.

A second protection from abuse order was filed in Lincoln County last month as well. This one by the father of the two boys in the home who are Handrahan’s half brothers.

In that order, which was temporarily approved, the father of the boys sought protection against their mother, writing that since Makinzlee’s death, he’s “very concerned for their safety” under her direct care.

The request also claimed Department of Health and Human Services caseworkers believed the boys will be “in jeopardy” if returned to their mother.