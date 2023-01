Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine.

A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday.

The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at exit 7, creating massive backups.

Heavy snow should be over for most of the area by around 8 to 9 a.m., with light snow expected through the rest of Friday, adding a couple inches more of snow.