A storm expected to drop more than 10 inches of snow across parts of Maine is causing treacherous driving conditions and thousands of outages, particularly in the southern half of the state.

Maine State Police warned drivers to slow down or stay off the roads because of the conditions. Troopers have been going “call to call” responding to crashes or slide-offs from Portland to Bangor, according to police, while tow-truck operations have been working nonstop.

A look at conditions on the Interstate in Palmyra right now. Troopers are responding to crashes and slide offs from Bangor to Portland. If you have to be on the roads drive slow and give crews the space they need to work safely. pic.twitter.com/0BsPF4WRky — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) January 23, 2023

Central Maine Power Co. reported that 21,847 customers, largely in York County, were without power as of 11:10 a.m.

​​A winter storm warning remains in effect until the 10 p.m. for most of the lower half of the state, including Rumford, Skowhegan, Bangor and all of Washington County

Heading into Monday afternoon, colder air descending on the state could cause a change over to heavy snow into the evening, affecting the evening commute.