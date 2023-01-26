University Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Cody Faloon to business services manager. From new businesses seeking startup capital to established businesses looking to expand, Faloon will travel the state of Maine serving UCU’s business members and providing tailored financial solutions for launching, running, and growing their businesses.

Faloon, a resident of Orono, began his career at UCU in 2007 as a part-time teller while in college before advancing to other roles within the credit union, including consumer lending and human resources. Most recently, Faloon was a mortgage loan originator on the credit union’s real estate lending team, where he guided members through mortgage applications and real estate transactions.

“Over his 15 years with UCU, Cody has come to know many of our members and understands how to best serve their needs,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “I am excited for Cody to provide a familiar, positive and professional experience while supporting our members in his new role as the business services manager.”

Faloon grew up in Canaan and completed business studies at the University of Maine and Eastern Maine Community College. In his personal time, he enjoys a variety of sports and being outdoors with his family fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping. He can be reached at cfaloon@ucumaine.com.

UCU understands that each business is unique, and so are a business’ financial needs. UCU offers a variety of business banking services, including credit, lending, real estate, payroll processing and merchant card processing services. UCU business members also benefit from UCU’s partnerships with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Finance Authority of Maine, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. To learn more about Business Services at UCU, visit ucumaine.com.



Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the seventh largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets, sixth in total members, and has retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucumaine.com.