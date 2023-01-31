UScellular offers five tips for protecting smart devices in extreme winter weather

This winter has started off a bit on the warmer side, but a cold snap is heading to us this weekend. While winter safety is top of mind for families, pets and homes, smart devices should not be overlooked. It is important to keep devices protected from extreme weather to ensure that safety features like navigation, storm tracking and emergency notifications are available when needed.

Lithium-ion batteries, used in smartphones and other connected devices, are liquid and cold temperatures cause the molecules to shrink. This can slow down how the device operates and could lead to LCD screens dimming, loss of button functionality and shorter battery life.

“When temperatures drop below freezing, it’s time to consider how we are using and storing devices,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “It’s important to add additional layers around our phones to protect them against the shock of cold temps.”

UScellular offers its annual tips to help keep devices safe this winter.

* Power up devices. If the forecast includes freezing temperatures, be sure to keep your phones fully charged since battery life drains at a faster rate in cold temps.

Portable chargers can come in handy if an outlet or charging pad isn't available.

Portable chargers can come in handy if an outlet or charging pad isn't available.

* Layers are best. Using a case at all times is the best way to protect devices from damage, but during cold weather it adds another layer of protection. An insulated case provides an additional barrier to the elements and delays loss of functionality.

* Use body heat. Keeping devices close to your body will be a natural source of warmth. Since the body’s natural temperature is around 98 degrees, placing a phone closer to your body — such as in a pocket — will help regulate its temperature and protect it from extreme cold.

* Wait before using again. If the phone gets too cold, it may shut off to protect itself. When that happens, be sure to let the phone warm up before trying to use it again. Do not use blow dryers, ovens, space heaters or other heating devices to warm devices as this could cause permanent damage.

* Take extra precautions. Minimize the amount of time that a device is exposed to the cold, so try to not leave it in your empty car for a long period of time, and if you must use it while outside, ensure that it’s shielded from the wind and tucked close to the body when viewing.

