BANGOR — Starting Friday, Feb. 3, a weather system will be moving through our region which will result in extreme cold and wind chill conditions.

To date, on-going warming centers have had sufficient capacity to meet the needs in our community. In response to the extreme conditions, on-going warming centers have expanded hours and access. In addition, a number of agencies within our City have set up additional space to ensure to anyone who is unhoused in our community has an opportunity to be inside.

Each site has a schedule, capacity, and a variety of offerings. If directing or transporting individuals to any of these locations, please be sure that the site has capacity before transporting.

The City of Bangor worked with all agencies to compile a comprehensive list of locations, as well as to mitigate any barriers to serve the needs of both the operators and individuals in need. City staff will be in our community throughout the weekend to ensure anyone and everyone is safe during this extreme weather.

Should the need arise, Bangor Parks and Recreation, 647 Main Street, will be ready to open as a potential pop-up warming center. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available through media outlets and social media to reflect hours and contact information, as well as direct notification to police and others as needed.

Expanded services at on-going warming centers:

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main Street, 947-0092

Hours: 6pm-7am

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”

Other Information: meals

Brick Church Warming Center, 126 Union Street, 989-5401

Hours: Friday 8am – Monday 6am

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”

Other Information: meals, showers, clothing

Mansion Church Warming Center, 96 Center Street, 249-9154

Hours: 6pm-7am

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”

Other Information: meals, shower; no daytime accessibility

Shaw House, 136 Union Street, 941-2874 x 3

Hours: 24/7

Type: Open to anyone under 21;

Other Information: meals, showers, clothing

The Well (formerly Jericho Road), 146 Center Street, 990-1711

Hours: 7am – 6pm

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”

Other Information: meals, shower and laundry; no nighttime accessibility.

Additional warming centers:

Hope House, 179 Corporate Drive, 217-6713 ext. 1

Hours: 24/7 Thursday – Sunday

Type: Open to everyone 18+; “wet”

Other Information: meals, snacks; a van will be available to transport individuals to warming centers if maximum capacity is reached.

Bangor Area Recovery Network, 142 Center Street, BREWER, 564-4444

Hours: Friday 6pm – Saturday

Type: Open to everyone;

Other Information: Refreshments, activities, breakfast

Together Place, 2 Second Street, 941-2897

Hours: Friday 8am – 4pm, Saturday 6am – 5pm

Type: Open to everyone;

Other Information: Food, activities

Unitarian Universalist Church/Needlepoint Sanctuary, 120 Park Street, 505-1510

Hours: Thursday 6pm – Sunday

Type: Open to everyone;

Other Information: Food

Other indoor locations:

Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street

Hours: Friday 10am – 8pm, Saturday 8am – 5pm

Health Equity Alliance, 304 Hancock Street Suite 3B

Hours: Friday 10am – 5pm

Extreme cold and wind chill safety:

The National Weather Service anticipates frostbite may occur in less than five minutes on bare skin Friday night and Saturday morning. Whenever possible, remain inside. If outside, wear loose-fitting layers, hats, mittens, mouth coverings, and water repellent outerwear

Keep pets inside.

Heat your home safely. Be sure to double check fuel levels in advance of inclement weather.

Residents are encouraged to check on elderly neighbors to ensure they are warm and safe.

Emergency personnel are available to make welfare checks. To report concerns, please contact: 207-947-7382.

The public should not hesitate to call 911 to report in case of emergency.

Additional Information:

The CDC has multiple webpages on how to navigate the extreme cold:

For more tips to prepare for winter weather, click here: https://bit.ly/3qcDfMD

More tips for living spaces and vehicles: https://bit.ly/3zL5SDL



More information on frostbite prevention: https://bit.ly/3zImRql.